Rochdale Hornets sign North Wales Crusaders forward

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed forward Matty Unsworth from North Wales Crusaders for 2026.

The 29-year-old made 18 appearances over two seasons with North Wales, his only professional club, although just five came in this year’s League One title-winning effort.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “Matty is a player who fits the profile of what we are looking for perfectly, and someone I know (head coach) Gary Thornton is looking forward to working with.

“He’s gained valuable experience at North Wales over the past couple of seasons, having originally come through at Salford, and he’s another player whose best years, we believe, are still to come.

“He’s a real quality second-row forward and has been on our radar for a while.”