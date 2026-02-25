Legendary commentator set to call Hull KR-Leeds Rhinos clash in Las Vegas

BRITISH rugby league fans will be greeted with the voice of the legendary commentator Andrew Voss when they tune in to Sky Sports for Hull KR’s clash against Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

The fixture will kick off at midnight March 1 UK time, with the build-up beginning at 11.30pm February 28.

And, Voss, who has earned a reputation for himself as one of the greatest commentators in the sport, will be live on the mic as Sky Sports link up with Fox League for coverage.

The full schedule is as follows:

Betfred Super League – Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (11.30pm GMT, Saturday February 28)

NRL – Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys (2am, Sunday March 1)

NRL – Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George-Illawarra Dragons (4.30am, Sunday March 1)