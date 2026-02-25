How much Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR are paying to feed their players and staff in Las Vegas

IT’S fair to say that Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR will be paying out incredible amounts of money to keep their players and support staff fed whilst over in Las Vegas.

The Rhinos and Rovers are following in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves who, in 2025, made history by taking a Super League game to Sin City alongside the NRL.

However, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the clubs in Las Vegas will have to foot food bills in the region of $15,000 a day – or just over £11,000 – if they are eating within the Resorts World complex where many of the teams are staying.

That works out at around $500 per person to have three meats a day in their own specific team room.

With both the Rhinos and Rovers taking big squads and backroom staff – with Leeds having 36 players and staff – costs are not exactly cheap.

And Leeds’ managing director Rob Oates has revealed that the club is unlikely to break even from the venture: “The trip might be a bit of a loss maker,” Oates told BBC Radio leeds.

“My job is to make it as near to break even as possible. I told the board it would break even but looking at some of the numbers…

“You can imagine though, it’s so expensive. We take a travelling party of 36, everyone flies economy but that’s not cheap.

“Food over there, it’s mental. It’s so expensive. If the players are going out for tea and there’s 36 of them, imagine that cost times six nights. So it’s very expensive.”