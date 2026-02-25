St Helens ‘appalled’ by Jon Wilkin claims

ST HELENS have said they were “appalled” by controversial comments made by their former player Jon Wilkin in a recent Sky Sports broadcast.

After Saints’ round-one defeat to Warrington Wolves the weekend before last, Wilkin criticised both the club’s handling of Paul Wellens’ departure as coach at the end of last season, and their treatment of current star Mark Percival’s contract situation.

In a statement, St Helens said allegations he made were “inaccurate and are categorically refuted by the club”.

It added: “They were fundamentally incorrect and are damaging to the name, professional reputation and business of St Helens RFC, one of the most valuable brands and businesses in world rugby league. We reserve our position on the matter.

“It is only after careful consideration and having taken professional advice that the club has reluctantly decided to make this announcement, particularly given Jon’s previous long and distinguished career as a player and as a former captain of the club. We also deeply value our longstanding professional relationship with Sky Sports.

“St Helens will make no further public comment on the matter.”

As well as expressing a belief that the decision to let Wellens go was made months before the end of the season, Wilkin claimed that a contract agreed with Percival had “gone missing”.

However, sources have told League Express that Percival received a verbal offer of a new contract from a club official that hadn’t been approved by the St Helens board, and that no written contract had been agreed.