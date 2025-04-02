Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam reveals ‘slightly different’ recruitment policy amid Te Marie Martin link

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that his club has a “slightly different” recruitment policy to other Super League clubs as he comments on speculation linking Te Maire Martin with a move to the Leigh Sports Village.

Australian publication The Daily Telegraph has linked the Leopards with the 29-year-old New Zealand Warriors star as Leigh look to fill their overseas quota spot following the release of forward Ben Nakubuwai.

Former fan favourite Tom Amone has also been linked with a move back to Leigh, and Lam has commented on the Martin speculation.

“We are in the market for one or two players and we have got that availability with a quota spot and salary cap,” Lam said.

“I think everyone coming off-contract will be linked with us in the next four to six weeks. We will talk to anyone we can but we want to be patient on deciding who we want in our squad.

“If anything changes on that then you (the media) will be the first to know.”

The Leigh boss’ recruitment has been superb in recent seasons, with the likes of new recruits Alec Tuitavake, David Armstrong, Isaac Liu and Tesi Niu all enjoying strong starts to the 2025 campaign.

And Lam has revealed that there is a key reason for that – but he doesn’t want to disclose it.

“I think recruitment and retention is the key to success for most clubs. Me and Chris Chester (head of rugby) have a great working relationship.

“We identify talent but we feel we do it slightly different and I don’t want to disclose that openly.

“We have found some players that have gone up another level that no one has heard of before and we are always on the lookout for that type of player.

“If you’re out there and know I’m talking about you then give us a call and we will work it out!

“We are happy with what we’ve got as there have been lots of changes. We’ve got to be careful about making too many changes as it can break up momentum.”