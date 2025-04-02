Manly Sea Eagles veteran Daly Cherry-Evans linked with Super League move

MANLY SEA EAGLES veteran Daly Cherry-Evans is being linked with a move to Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to Courier Mail, an Australian publication which has claimed that the 36-year-old is ‘open’ to a move to Super League.

Already, Cherry-Evans’ contract of £484,000 per year has seen a number of sides baulk at the asking price, including the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.

However, the Dragons would have to compete with the likes of of the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters, both of whom have entered negotiations into bringing in the veteran playmaker.

Cherry-Evans has played his entire career in the NRL with the Sea Eagles, having debuted for the club back in 2011.

Since that moment, the 36-year-old has registered almost 800 points in 333 games, making him one of Manly’s most celebrated players in their history.