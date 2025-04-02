Agent reveals the Super League club that missed Castleford Tigers loanee Dan Okoro

THE agent of current Castleford Tigers loanee Dan Okoro has revealed that his debut with Danny McGuire’s side could be the “only door that opens” for the forward in terms of his future.

Okoro made the loan move to the Tigers for the 2025 Super League season after joining Warrington Wolves last year.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Hull KR before switching to the Bradford Bulls midway through 2023.

Okoro then signed for Warrington in April 2024, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Wire – and McGuire and the Tigers have taken advantage.

Okoro made his debut for Castleford in their 22-14 win over Salford Red Devils last month, and Okoro’s agent – Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK – has revealed just how tough it has been for the 21-year-old.

“I was so pleased for Dan Okoro, he’s been though a lot,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“He got offers from a few clubs when Hull KR decided they didn’t want him. Leeds Rhinos was an option and he signed at Warrington and has now ended up at Cas.

“Dan Okoro wouldn’t come from a background of rugby league. He wouldn’t have been a John Bateman at seven years old at under-15s because he knew all about rugby league. He wasn’t a Danny McGuire or Rob Burrow.

“Dan would have had no family talking about rugby or gone to many matches. Dan would be 21-years-old physically but, in rugby nous, about 11 or 12.

“Good on the staff at Cas, they gave the kid a chance. He has trained hard and done everything right.

“He took his chance against Salford. That might be the only door that opens for Dan and he did himself no harm.”