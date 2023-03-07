Leigh Leopards appoint new chief operating officer and chief executive as Super League aims for Grade A status

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced a new chief operating officer as well as new chief executive at the club following the club’s recent restructure.

Steve Kerr has joined the Leopards from League One side Rochdale Hornets where he has operated for a number of years, covering many aspects of the Rugby League club. He is highly regarded by his peers within the game.

Kerr’s appointment is part of a slight restructure that has come about with the departure of General Manager Karen Roberts and the recent standing down of Club Chairman Mike Latham who will remain as the club’s historian, and archivist, as well as a consultant and ambassador of the club.

The appointment sees Neil Jukes take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at the club.

Club owner Derek Beaumont said: “Steve is highly respected amongst the governing body and fellow council members in the sport and is a really good operator and administrator.

“He will provide good off field direction to the growth of the business as we look to grow our off field team as we cement ourselves as a Betfred Super League club and strive to reach the status of a grade A club.

“Neil identified Steve from the applicants and having spoken to him recommended I meet him to discuss it further. It was quite easy to identify the benefits his appointment will bring, and I am looking forward to working with him. Neil has been phenomenal for this club over many years but none more so since the concept of the rebrand and his dedication and support of the business and me as an individual has been outstanding.

“He has been fulfilling the role of CEO without the title and is someone who doesn’t really see the title as being important, preferring to be accountable to the results he achieves and the effort he commits. In the interim, until Steve’s arrival, non-executive board member Gill Wood will operate as the General Manager to support the day to day running of the club and manage the non-rugby side of the business.”

Steve Kerr said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Leigh Leopards at such an exciting time for the club. The ambition of the club was a big selling point and I’m looking forward to working alongside an exceptional staff to drive forward our operational and commercial activity. I’d like to thank Derek and Neil, who spoke very passionately about the club, for the opportunity and their ambition to succeed.”

Neil Jukes added : “The appointment of this role was such an important one to get right.”

“Steve is already well respected within the council and it’s members, and I’m delighted that he’s joined us on this journey at a really exiting time for the Leopards.”

“After lengthy discussions it was clear to see his vision and ambition for the club was aligned to ours.”

“He’ll jump straight in at the deep end on the 28th March, but will have a great support network in myself, Derek and the board, and in addition, all our loyal fans and integral commercial partners here at Leigh Leopards.”

“As for myself it’s an honour to be given the permanent title of CEO. It comes with a great privilege, whilst not underestimating the importance of the “here and now” and the work ahead of us all.”

“Id like to place on record, my thanks for the support I’ve been given by our owner Derek Beaumont over a sustained period, whilst carrying out many various roles within that time.”

“We already here at Leigh Leopards, have a very loyal, skilled set of on and off field staff. The recent appointment of Steve and others in various different departments is a clear indication of the clubs growth and potential within the brand and its town. It’s a great time to be a Leopards fan!”