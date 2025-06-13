Leigh Leopards back joins Rochdale Hornets on loan

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed Leigh Leopards back Jack Darbyshire on loan for the remainder the season.

Darbyshire, 21, also spent time with the League One side last season, making ten appearances.

The former Warrington Wolves youngster is yet to feature for Leigh’s first-team since joining ahead of the 2024 season.

Rochdale coach Gary Thornton said: “It’s really good to have Jack back on board for the remainder of this season.

“Jack spent most of last season with us, so he knows our systems and philosophies and will be a welcome addition.”