Workington Town loan young Castleford Tigers duo

WORKINGTON TOWN have signed Castleford Tigers youngsters Sam Grice and Andy Djeukessi on initial two-week loan deals.

Back-rower Grice and winger Djeukessi are part of Castleford’s reserves and academy sides.

Both are awaiting their professional club debuts although Grice played for Wales in last year’s World Cup qualifying defeat to France.

They are available for Workington’s games against Swinton Lions (away this Sunday) and Newcastle Thunder (at home next Sunday, June 22).

“It’s great to get Andy and Sam in from Castleford for a couple of weeks, and both come highly recommended,” said Workington coach Jonny Gorley.

“Andy will add to our options in a position we need more depth in, and the same can be said about Sam.”