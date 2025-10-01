RFL publicly apologises to Leeds Rhinos for wrong try decision

THE RFL has publicly apologised to Leeds Rhinos for an incorrect try decision in the club’s 16-14 play-off eliminator loss to St Helens last Saturday.

Shane Wright scored a remarkable match-winning score following the hooter, after Saints had pulled back to within two points of Leeds via Jon Bennison’s 75th-minute try.

The latter incident caused a great deal of controversy, with on-field referee Jack Smith reporting a ‘no try’ on Bennison’s attempt to ground the ball.

Video official Chris Kendall subsequently overturned that decision based on two camera angles, but a third – only shown after the decision was made – appeared to show that Bennison had not made the whitewash.

The RFL said: “On the second St Helens try decision, the on-field call of ‘no try’ should not have been over-ruled.

“While it was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another of the available angles would have changed that position and consequently the on-field ruling would have been upheld.

“In apologising for the error, the RFL has also placed on record gratitude for Leeds’ acknowledgement of the importance of respecting match officials and their role, and the need for all parties to continue working together to deliver the best possible decisions.”