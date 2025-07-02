Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam calls for ‘adjustments’ to disciplinary system

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has called for ‘adjustments’ to the current disciplinary system.

The new system has seen players only being sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points, with charge grades now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for twelve months.

One man that accumulated six penalty points for a Grade B charge over the weekend was Leigh forward Alec Tuitavake.

Previously, Tuitavake, who only joined the Leopards ahead of the 2025 Super League season, had accumulated three points.

But the Grade B charge of Late Contact On Kicker during Leigh’s 26-12 win over Catalans Dragons meant Tuitavake was given three more points.

That took him to six – the threshold for a one-match ban. Now Lam has given his verdict on the ban.

“It’s a difficult one for me to answer. It’s based on a three point charge of a Grade B, but it’s added to three previous points which takes him to six points and the threshold of a one-week suspension,” Lam said.

“It’s unlucky for Alec because he did everything that he was asked to do. He could have slowed down into contact and it could have been downgraded.

“Fighting it could have made it worse and he could have got a two-week suspension. We have accepted it the way it is.

“A ball-player playing into he line as he did, it’s hard to say to someone ‘you can’t do that’ because it’s coached into the team.”

Lam believes the new system is a positive, but that adaptations are required as the season moves along.

“We’re all trying to make it work. Every club at this point in the season has three or four players like Alec where if you make one more mistake, you are out.

“It was to delay the situation where a player would get suspended earlier in the season. I think it’s working to some degree but there needs to be some adjustments as we go along.”