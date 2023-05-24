Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam hints at bringing former players back to Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS have become one of Super League’s surprise packages in 2023.

After being tipped by all and sundry to be fighting it out at the bottom of the table, the Leopards sit inside the top six play-offs – a remarkable feat for a newly-promoted side.

A lot of that success is down to the fact that this time last year, Leigh went about recruiting for the Super League with the likes of Lachlan Lam, Blake Ferguson and John Asiata all joining the club.

In recent weeks, the Leopards have bolstered their ranks with local lad Frankie Halton with Leigh head coach Adrian Lam confirming that the club are in for more local talent such as Halton in order to bolster their ranks.

“We are pretty excited about the future for us, let’s just put it that way,” Lam said.

“When you’ve got an owner and chairman and everyone involved at that top level, Chris Chester and Neil Jukes included, all on the same page with where we want to head to us as a club, it’s really exciting that we can identify these local juniors who we can bring back to us and help build the DNA of the club.

“It’s always great to bring a local junior back into your system and one who you see being part of your future.

“So, when you keep that in mind and where we want to head to us at a club moving forward, there will be a few more (signings) in the near future.”