Wakefield Trinity suffer fresh injury blow to pack

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have suffered yet another blow to their forward pack, with Mathieu Cozza ruled out for up to six weeks.

The Frenchman suffered an ankle injury in Wakefield’s victory over Wigan Warriors last Friday.

Meanwhile the club hope fellow forward Mike McMeeken will not be out for long with a pec injury.

McMeeken missed the Wigan match and will also sit out this Friday’s trip to Super League leaders Hull KR.

The pair join Ky Rodwell, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Renouf Atoni and Matty Storton as injured middle men.

On Cozza, Powell said: “He got blocked off by a Wigan player and his ankle got caught underneath him.

“He’s got a four-to-six week syndemosis injury, which is not ideal at the moment with seven frontline middle-unit players missing.

“Our squad is incredibly light, particularly in the middle of the field, but we’ll make some adjustments like we have been doing.

“The players have been incredible, whoever has played.”

On England star McMeeken, Powell added: “He’s going to see a specialist tomorrow to have a face-to-face meeting and see where it’s at.

“I don’t think it’s bad but I can’t give a timescale for when he’ll be back. I’m hoping it’s going to be in the next couple of weeks.

“He did it against Leigh (two weeks ago), right at the start in his first contact.

“He played the full game so it’s not a really bad injury, but enough for us to be cautious with him as he’s obviously pretty important.”