Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on retention plan as the likes of Kai O’Donnell come off contract

LEIGH LEOPARDS have had a stellar start to the 2023 Super League season with their squad, most of which was built towards the back end of 2022, impressing throughout.

Of course, with the May 1 deadline having passed, those players off-contract at the end of the season can now negotiate with other clubs.

Eight Leigh players, as things stand, are without a deal for 2024 and beyond: Jacob Jones, Ben Nakubuwai, Tom Nisbet, Kai O’Donnell, Ben Reynolds, Aaron Smith, Joe Wardle, Nathan Wilde.

One of those, O’Donnell, has been particularly impressive with Leigh head coach Adrian Lam confirming that talks are ongoing to secure those players to new deals.

“Kai has obviously been one of the standouts, it’s crucial because we want to keep our players here. Everyone here is in a really good space in their own life with rugby league,” Lam said.

“We are in the process of making sure everyone is secured and we are pretty confident that will be the case. Of course there are always dilemmas in those talking stages but fingers crossed that doesn’t happen.”

“We also need to look towards bringing in new faces too.”