Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors stars playing for England and updates on Liam Marshall, Cade Cust and Kaide Ellis

WIGAN WARRIORS were one of the most affected sides from the England international almost a fortnight ago.

With six of Wigan’s players starring in the 64-0 drubbing of France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last weekend, the Warriors inevitably felt the disruption in terms of that week’s training leading up to the 14-10 loss to Hull FC.

However, it’s fair to say that Wigan head coach Matt Peet is not using it as an excuse.

“In the short-term it has been a bit of a challenge,” Peet said.

“We couldn’t prepare ideally as we wanted. We had people playing Saturday who didn’t come into training until later in the week but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We want Wigan players playing for England.”

Ahead of the Warriors’ clash with Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Peet also gave an injury update.

“Liam Marshall was touch and go with a lower abdominal injury, he was playing through the pain in the run up to the international break and we thought the week off would do him good, but it was a tricky one.

“Cade (Cust) did a full session today, and got good feedback back from the physio. Kaide (Ellis) certainly won’t be this week or the next few weeksWe will end up with a few bodies back at the same time.”

Ryan Hampshire could also make his second debut with Peet saying: “Ryan is certainly in the mix and we will see how he goes.”