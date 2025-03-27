Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to claims of a move for ex-Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has responded to claims of a move for former Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford.

All Out Rugby League had named Clifford as a player that the Leopards have their eye on following the exit of quota player Ben Nakubuwai.

Currently with the North Queensland Cowboys, the 27-year-old has featured in the NRL this season after making eight appearances for the Cowboys in 2024.

However, whilst admitting that Clifford is “a quality player”, Lam confirmed that he is also looking at a potential ten targets.

“There are always names who are going to come up in the media in regards to this area and I’m ok with that because we are in a position to buy,” Lam said.

“We are excited about that but we don’t want to be in a rush with it either. Jake Clifford is a quality player but we are looking at three or four different halves and a total of ten different players to get the best two or three out of that.

“That will progress as we go through the season but overall I am happy with the squad.”