South Sydney Rabbitohs shock Penrith Panthers as reigning NRL champions lose third game of 2025

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 28 PENRITH PANTHERS 18

CALLUM WALKER, Accor Stadium, Thursday

ON first glance, it would have appeared as though the Rabbitohs had won four successive NRL titles and the Panthers a struggling first-grade side.

28-0 up at half-time, Souths played a 40 minutes that was as good as any they had played for the best part of a decade, shocking the reigning premiers before the break kickstarted Penrith into life.

The onslaught began after just six minutes, Keaon Koloamatangi grabbing the first try before Alex Johnston doubled Souths lead moments later.

Jamie Humphreys missed the conversion for Johnston’s try but he added a penalty as the half-hour approached, with Koloamtangi notching his second barely two minutes later.

The Panthers simply couldn’t live with the pace and power of the hosts as Davvy Moale crashed over to make it 22-0 before Jye Gray registered a deserved effort on the stroke of half-time.

It’s fair to say Penrith boss Ivan Cleary must have tore the paint off the walls at half-time as the visitors looked a different animal in the second-half.

Even still, tries from Liam Martin, Brad Schneider and a late effort from Jack Cole with Peter Mamouzelos in the sinbin for a professional foul, couldn’t deny the Rabbitohs their day.

RABBITOHS: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Jack Wighton, 4 Isaiah Tass, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Cody Walker (C), 7 Jamie Humphreys, 8 Sean Keppie, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 17 Tevita Tatola, 11 Keaon Koloamatangi, 12 Jai Arrow, 13 Tallis Duncan. Subs (all used): 10 Davvy Moale, 14 Jayden Sullivan, 15 Siliva Havili, 16 Liam Le Blanc

Tries: Koloamatangi (6, 29), Johnston (10), Moale (33), Gray (39); Goals: Humphreys 4/6; Sin bin: Mamouzelos (79) – professional foul

PANTHERS: 1 Daine Laurie, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Tom Jenkins, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Jack Cole, 7 Trent Toelau, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 15 Isaiah Papali’i, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo (C). Subs (all used): 10 Lindsay Smith, 16 Liam Henry, 17 Luke Garner, 22 Brad Schneider

Tries: Martin (48), Schneider (58), Cole (80); Goals: Alamoti 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 28-0; 28-6, 28-12, 28-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Keaon Koloamatangi; Panthers: Lindsay Smith

Penalty count: 6-2; Half-time: 28-0; Referee: Ashley Klein