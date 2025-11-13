Leigh Leopards forward Ethan O’Neill joins Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have signed Ethan O’Neill from Leigh Leopards on a three-year deal.

O’Neill, 26, joins the Rhinos after impressing in the Leigh pack in 2025, helping the Leopards to the Super League semi-finals in his first season in the northern hemisphere.

Son of two-time NRL Premiership winner with Brisbane Julian O’Neill, Ethan first made his breakthrough as part of Sydney Roosters’ junior programme.

The second rower left Sydney to develop with Tweed Seagulls and Central Queensland Capras before earning a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2023, winning a Reserve Grade Grand Final and National Championship.

He returned to Queensland with Burleigh Bears, training with Brisbane Broncos in pre-season before moving to England with Leigh last season aged 25, making 22 appearances and scoring seven tries.

Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “Ethan showed his potential last year at Leigh and he will be a good addition to our current squad. We have looked to strengthen our forward pack for this season.

“When we knew Morgan Gannon would be leaving to the NRL, we moved quickly to bring Kallum Watkins in for 2026 and now we have been able to replace James Bentley with Ethan.

“He’s got all the attributes we’re looking for in a modern forward — power, mobility, and a great attitude towards his development. He’s already shown he can perform at Super League level,” added Blease.

O’Neill said: “I’ve been grinning from ear to ear since I found out I was coming to the Rhinos.

“I can’t wait to be ripping in and meeting all the coaching staff and the boys. I am coming into an awesome side who performed really well last season and were unlucky in the play offs.

“I feel like we can take a few steps further forward and hopefully win some silverware this coming season.

“I really enjoyed my experience with Leigh Leopards and I am grateful to them for giving me the chance to play in Super League. I feel like I want to back myself more and have bit more of a voice and be more vocal on the back of that.

“I can’t wait to work with Brad Arthur. He’s a really good coach with NRL calibre, and I feel I’m going to learn a lot from him and the rest of the coaching staff. I’m glad to be here for the start of pre-season so I can start gelling with the group,” added O’Neill.