Leigh Leopards forward leaves halfway through deal confirms Derek Beaumont

FORWARD Alec Tuitavake has left Leigh Leopards after just one year at the Progress With Unity Stadium.

Tuitavake made 24 appearances for the Leopards last season, registering three tries, after joining from St George Illawarra Dragons.

But owner Derek Beaumont has revealed that the 24-year-old has returned to Australia.

There is some confusion as to his exact contract status, with Beaumont stating Tuitavake only signed a one-year deal, though the Leopards’ original press release reported it was for two years.

On a Facebook post, Beaumont responded to a fan’s comment about Tuitavake’s departure, saying: “Alec was on a one-year (deal) and has returned to Oz!”

The Leopards now have one more quota spot to play with, as nine overseas players currently ply their trade at Leigh.

Isaac Liu and Aaron Pene both have one year left on their contracts, David Armstrong and Tesi Niu are each signed until the end of 2027, while Joe Ofahenagaue has three years on his deal like new signings Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Adam Cook and Liam Horne.

Star hooker Edwin Ipape is tied down until 2031.