Leigh Leopards forward Nathan Wilde makes short-term loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Nathan Wilde has joined Featherstone Rovers on a one month’s loan.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Nathan is an integral part of the group but right now with the squad as strong as it is he has found playing opportunities limited.

“With him returning from injury we need match fitness in him if he’s going to be ready when called upon, so we’ve decided to send him to Featherstone to get that match sharpness.”

Wilde, 25, joined Leopards from Newcastle Thunder. He made ten first team appearances in 2023 but did not feature in an injury interrupted 2024 season when he spent time on loan at both Widnes Vikings and Doncaster.

The former Wigan Warriors junior has made 60 first team appearances in his career to date, scoring three tries.