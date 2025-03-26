Paul Rowley gives brutal Salford Red Devils squad update with 15 available players

SALFORD RED DEVILS are down to their final 15 players available for their Super League clash against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley revealed that three of his squad still cannot play under the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on the club, whilst seven of his 25-man squad are injured.

Rowley did confirm that Castleford Tigers loanee George Hill will play.

“It’s been ok, it’s been a normal week up until now,” Rowley said.

“Harvey Wilson failed a HIA so he is definitely out and we’ve got two that we will squeeze through with painkilling injections.

“George Hill will play. We’ve got a 25-man squad of just under £1.8 million, seven are injured and three can’t play.

“We’ve taken over £300,000 from the salary cap with players sold but we’ve been told we can’t bring anyone in.”

Rowley admits that the situation is “frustrating”.

“Nene Macdonald, Sam Davis and Ben Hellewell are the three that can’t play.

“Nene is fit and good to go, Sam has had a long-term injury and is obviously excited about the prospect of being able to play.

“Ben has been waiting in the wings like Nene, it’s obviously frustrating.

“Marc Sneyd, Tim Lafai and Brad Singleton have been big hits for us. We’ve been forthcoming in trying to be cooperative.

“We’ve been paid a couple of times and so we would hope at some point that I’m not sure how much we can keep chipping away at that.

“We’ve got a 25-man squad, it’s hurting the players.

“Tomorrow will be payday with two lots of wages in. There’s a big effort from the club to get things done and work with the restrictions but it’s squeezing us at both ends at the minute.”