Matt Peet’s assessment of Christian Wade debut as Wigan Warriors duo suffer setbacks

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet was proud of his two debutants in Christian Wade and Harvey Makin as his team got back to winning ways against Huddersfield Giants.

​Before the game it was a celebration for Sir Billy Boston after he became the first rugby league player to be knighted, but once the whistle went all eyes turned to Wade.

​The 34-year-old – who moved to rugby league from Gloucester in rugby union – showed some touches of class and even got on the scoresheet, but there were some weaknesses – as expected.

​Peet admitted he was so proud of what Wade has achieved since being at the club, and he felt that he had to throw him in to see if was up for it.

He said: “It is absolutely amazing, to play two reserve games and then play at the highest level in the country in a game where everyone knows he inexperienced.

​“Huddersfield would have been talking about targeting him. We would have done the same. There were a couple of errors and a couple of fix-ups. He continued to compete and turning up with the ball.

​“The way he has applied himself and joined into the club ethos has been remarkable.”

Makin, 21, was the second debutant for the Warriors as Peet finally gave him his chance in the final ten minutes of the game.

​“We lost Thommo (Luke Thompson) midweek so that presented an opportunity for Harvey which I was delighted to do,” said the coach.

​“We know exactly what we are getting with Harvey. I am aware that Christian’s debut will get the headlines, but for us Harvey’s debut is probably even more special.”

Peet revealed that Thompson missed the game with a calf problem and could be out for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile Jack Farrimond could be out for three-to-four weeks with a hamstring injury.