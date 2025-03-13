Marc Sneyd’s first words after sensational Warrington Wolves move confirmed

MARC SNEYD has joined Warrington Wolves on an 18-month contract from Salford Red Devils.

The 34-year-old playmaker brings a wealth of experience to the Wire, having made 343 career appearances, scoring 44 tries.

Over the years he has established himself as one of the most prolific, creative and accurate kickers in the game. Sneyd has 1,112 career goals and 52 drop-goals in total, currently sitting fifth on the all-time Super League goalkicking list.

Sneyd had another outstanding season in 2024, registering 26 try contributions and topping the competition’s goalkicking charts with 98 goals at an 89% accuracy rate. His performances saw him nominated for the Man of Steel accolade and he was named in the Super League Dream Team.

He is a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC, in which he also earned back-to-back Lance Todd Trophies for his man-of-the-match performances at Wembley Stadium. He has also represented England, featuring in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup alongside George Williams in the halves.

He will wear the number 35 shirt for the Wire and will be eligible to make his debut in next week’s Betfred Super League away game against St Helens.

Marc Sneyd said: “Warrington are up there with the top teams in the league and when the opportunity came about to join I had to go for it.

“It’s still really early in the season so I’ve got time to bed in, get to know the lads and get some combinations going. I’m looking to build on my form from last year. It’s been difficult to think about rugby at times in recent months if I’m being honest and I’m looking forward now to rugby being my main focus again.

“George [Williams] gives a lot to the team and I’d like to think I can come in and complement him as best I can. Hopefully I can take a bit of the pressure off him as well. The better positions I can put George in, the better the team will be.

“The Warrington fans are a loud group and whenever I’ve played against them in the past you can hear they’re a passionate set of fans. Hopefully I can put in a few good performances for them to get them on my side and we can have a great season together.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “Marc is a very talented half-back with a fantastic kicking game and strong leadership qualities.

“His experience will be invaluable to our squad and we’re excited to welcome him to Warrington.”