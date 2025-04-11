Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves target Tom Amone breaks silence on future

TOM AMONE – a reported transfer target for Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves, has broken his silence on his future.

The Canterbury Bulldogs prop has been heavily linked with a return to Super League despite playing just one season in the NRL, with former side Leigh thought to be favourites.

However, with All Out Rugby League linking Amone with Warrington and Love Rugby League with Hull KR, the future of the Tonga international is still very much up in the air.

The 29-year-old is still contracted to Canterbury until the end of the 2026 NRL season and Amone admits he is keen to break through into the first team.

“I’ve got a job now. I’m here at the Bulldogs, so I just want to focus on that and make sure I’m putting my best foot forward and try to adapt as quickly as I can,” Amone told Zero Tackle.

“I’ll just leave it to my manager. I know there has been speculation, but right now, I’m focused on the Bulldogs.

“I don’t really look at the speculation, and I just leave it to the side.”