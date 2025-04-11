RFL chief Tony Sutton provides Salford Red Devils update and defends ‘fit and proper’ owner’s test

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton has provided an update on the ongoing situation at the Salford Red Devils.

“We had looked round a few corners to see some plans going forward. In terms of the financial sustainability of the club, we would have anticipated some earlier action,” Sutton told Sky Sports.

“What we are starting to see now is some high-profile player movement which is for cost-management which we are supportive of.

“We are in conversation regularly with Chris Irwin (Salford’s CEO) who is working through some of the actions which we would have planned back in November.”

Sutton also defended the RFL’s role in the situation: “I think we’ve played the ball that’s played in front of us.

“We are always open to look back and review what we’ve done, think about it and assess if we could have done different things.

“But I also think there should have been a strong voice there for the club and ownership at the time and now to tell its part.

“We are aware of our role as a governing body and the roles that clubs do and should take.”

Sutton was also asked what constitutes a ‘fit and proper’ owner’s test that the Salford consortium passed.

“It’s with owners we might not have known from other transactions who might have been from a different league or federation,” he said.

“We do a detailed amount of background with independent partners sometimes helping with that. We will do a level of due diligence.

“We will look at financial and company information and we will do some relatively straightforward internet searches out there.

“If that brings things up then we will check those things. We will go to the level we think is required.”

Sutton also hopes that Salford will be around in 2026.

“I really hope so, for protection and support we have looked to provide for the club to allow them to take some positive decisions.

“We absolutely hope so.”