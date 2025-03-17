Leigh Leopards keen on new signing as Adrian Lam reveals salary cap admission

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has admitted that he is still on the lookout for new blood as he reveals that the club still has salary cap space.

The Leopards brought in the likes of Isaac Liu, Tesi Niu and David Armstrong ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but they also lost big-hitters such as John Asiata, Kai O’Donnell and Tom Amone.

Though the Leopards are not spending the salary cap, they have started the new campaign like a house on fire, winning three games and drawing one as Lam’s new recruits impress thoroughly.

And now the Leigh boss has revealed that the Leigh Sports Village is a great place to be at present with the off-field and on-field developments going hand-in-hand.

“We’re not finished yet, we’ve still got money to spend on the cap. We’ve grown off the field with the corporate side of things and the entertainment and memberships.

“It’s an event now at the Leigh Sports Village. We’ve set the standard high off the field with what Derek and Jukesy (Neil Jukes) have done at board level.

“And that has been reflected on the field. It’s great to be a Leyther at the moment – the players and town are buzzing.”