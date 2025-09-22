Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors excel once more as Hull FC, St Helens and Leigh Leopards post good numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Wolves

Not given at Craven Park on Thursday night

Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Dragons

10,918 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

4,138 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

8,317 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

St Helens 26-24 Castleford Tigers

10,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 22-6 Leeds Rhinos

16,268 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night