Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors excel once more as Hull FC, St Helens and Leigh Leopards post good numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Hull KR 28-20 Warrington Wolves
Not given at Craven Park on Thursday night
Hull FC 22-26 Catalans Dragons
10,918 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night
Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity
4,138 at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 30-16 Huddersfield Giants
8,317 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
St Helens 26-24 Castleford Tigers
10,058 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 22-6 Leeds Rhinos
16,268 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night