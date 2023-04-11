Leigh Leopards only Super League club to appeal a ban following Rivals Round

LEIGH LEOPARDS are the only Super League club that will be appealing a ban handed out during Rivals Round.

Though 12 have been banned from the 15 that were charged, Leigh’s Ava Seumanufagai will be the only one appearing at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight on an appeal.

Seumanufagai was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s minutes stating: “Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

If successful, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam will have Seumanufagai available for the trip to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Two other Leopards players were also charged but were issued fines instead with Zak Hardaker and Robbie Mulhern available for Lam this weekend.