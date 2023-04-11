Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on Morgan Smithies ban and clampdown on hip-drop tackle

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has had his say on Morgan Smithies’ ban and the clampdown on the ‘hip-drop tackle.’

The tackle, which sees a defender wrap up the attacker’s waist then swing their own hips forward and drop to the ground, has become increasingly focused upon in both Super League and the NRL this season.

St Helens’ Morgan Knowles had been charged with a Grade D Dangerous Tackle by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following a hip-drop tackle on Wigan’s Mike Cooper which has left the latter out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ Morgan Smithies has also been banned for one game following a hip-drop tackle on Saints’ Morgan Knowles.

However, Wigan head coach Peet has confirmed that the club will not be appealing the ban.

“We are not going to appeal, it’s unfortunate, there is no intent but we understand there is a focus on these sort of tackles,” Peet said.

“We just look at ourselves and try and improve. You’ve got to look after the players you are tackling and we will try and improve our technique.”

Peet has explained how both coaches and players need to adapt to the new direction as the governing body attempts to enhance player protection.

“I think it’s another example of the powers-that-be trying to look after the players with tackles that have the potential to cause long-term injury.

“It’s in the sport’s best interest to try and protect the players. We have to adapt as coaches in order to affect player behaviour. You can see what they are doing with player welfare.”