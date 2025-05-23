Leigh Leopards prop makes loan move to Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that Nathan Wilde has returned to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old ex-Wigan Warriors player turned out four times for Rovers earlier this season.

Featherstone head coach Paul Cooke said: “We are delighted to welcome back Nathan to our club on loan from Leigh.

“We thank Neil Jukes (Leigh’s CEO), Derek Beaumont (owner) and Adrian Lam (head coach) for allowing him back to our club.

“Nathan has become one of our group, a very well-respected player who gave us a real lift during his first spell with us.

“He adds competition to places in the middle unit and is a valuable addition to us.

“We’re looking forward to his impact on and off the field and we as staff feel he can improve whilst with us once again.”