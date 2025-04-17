Leigh Leopards’ Rhianna Burke excited to face England star sister in Super League

THE league season hasn’t started yet, but Leigh Leopards halfback Rhianna Burke already has one eye on the final round of fixtures.

On Sunday, September 14, the Leopards travel to St Helens in what could prove a special day for the Burke family.

That could when Rhianna and sister Leah come up against each other for the first time in Super League.

Elder sibling Leah, of St Helens, is still out following an ACL injury and may not be back in time for the first fixture between the sides in July.

But she could be fit towards the end of the season – and going up against her sister is something Rhianna has already thought about.

“Leah is doing really well with her rehab and is where she should be at this stage,” said Rhianna.

“If she is back for that last game and we do get to play against each other it will be a great occasion for us both and our family.

“Going up against Leah at the business end of the year would be exciting, but I am not thinking too far ahead.

“It’s a long season, there are lots of games to be played before then and I’m excited to get going.”