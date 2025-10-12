Leigh Leopards sign young forward from St Helens

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed teen forward Oliver Polec from St Helens on a three-year deal.

Polec, who turns 19 tomorrow (Monday), came through Saints’ scholarship and academy ranks after starting out at Woolston Rovers.

“He is still a very young front-row forward with plenty of potential,” explained Leigh coach Adrian Lam.

“He is still learning his trade and I feel strongly that being in our system will help catapult him to the next level.

“Ollie is a competitor, an explosive and direct ball carrier. We are all looking forward to him joining our squad and watching him develop and grow over the next couple of years.”

Polec, who represented Lancashire in Academy Origin earlier this year, said: “I feel this is a great opportunity for me to push myself to the next level and progress my career with a great Super League club.”

He is Leigh’s second new signing for the 2026 season following the addition of Papua New Guinea international back-rower Jacob Alick-Wiencke from Gold Coast Titans.