Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and St Helens stars nominated for Young Player of the Year

FIVE clubs have players in the running for the 2025 Young Player of the Year awards in the Betfred Super League and Women’s Super League competitions.

Junior Nsemba, the 2024 winner of the Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year, is nominated again as he remains eligible, having turned 21 in June.

Also nominated are the Huddersfield Giants full-back George Flanagan, Hull FC’s wing Lewis Martin – the competition’s leading try-scorer with 25 – and St Helens utility back Harry Robertson, who has played mostly at centre.

Hull FC have had four different winners of the award in the Super League era, the last of them Ben Crooks in 2013, while Flanagan is in the running to become Huddersfield’s first ever winner.

Wigan Warriors have two players on the shortlist for the Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year – the half-back partners Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe, who have also been nominated for the 2025 Woman of Steel award.

They are joined by Leeds Rhinos hooker Ruby Bruce who is in contention to become the third consecutive Leeds winner of the award, following Bella Sykes in 2024 and Caitlin Casey in 2023.

The Super League and Women’s Super League Young Players of the Year will be crowned at the 2025 Rugby League Awards Night on Tuesday October 7 in Manchester.

Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year Nominees (in alphabetical order)

George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants)

Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year Nominees (in alphabetical order)

Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos)

Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

Izzy Rowe (Wigan Warriors)