Past success ‘means nothing’ as Isabel Rowe eyes big year with Wigan Warriors and England

ISABEL ROWE says Wigan Warriors’ all-conquering success of 2025 “means nothing” in 2026.

They face the first big test in their defence of the treble on Saturday with a Challenge Cup semi-final against York Valkyrie at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It was at this stage last season that Wigan truly announced their arrival as a major force, thrashing Leeds Rhinos before doing the same to St Helens at Wembley.

They went on to edge Saints to both the League Leaders’ Shield and then Grand Final glory.

“We probably didn’t see us winning all four (trophies, including the Women’s Nines) but we knew we had the capability – it was just about whether we executed it,” said Rowe, still only 19 yet one of the team’s leading figures at halfback.

“We did that, we turned up and competed every week, and we played good rugby.

“It’s a new position for us (to defend those titles). We understand people will be after us this year, which is a little bit unknown, but we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re staying hungry. We won it all last year, but that means nothing now. We’ve got the same chance as everybody else to win.”

She does acknowledge, however, the extra confidence Wigan have got from tasting success in each competition.

“We’re a young squad but we know that we’re good and we know that we’ve got talent behind us,” added Rowe.

“That’s what pushed us last year. People probably doubted us at the beginning of the year with the lack of experience, but we’ve proven that hard work and talent gets you there.”

As well as more silverware with her club, Rowe is dreaming of a place in the England squad for this autumn’s World Cup in Australia.

“We’ve got a few girls (at Wigan) who want to push for that World Cup squad, me included,” said Rowe, who has been capped three times.

“I’ve got to stay fit, stay injury-free, and just continue to grow my game. I’m learning from other people as well as I can.

“I’ve got an amazing coach (Denis Betts) and amazing women around me that I’m playing with and against.”