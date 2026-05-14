Leigh Leopards v Hull KR preview and 21-man squads

LEIGH LEOPARDS welcome back Bailey Hodgson from serious injury as head coach Adrian Lam names his 21-man squad for the visit of Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

Hodgson hasn’t played for the Leopards since suffering a PCL injury back in February in the loss to Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, Hull KR boss Willie Peters has been forced into one change after James Batchelor was stood down by the RFL due to concussion protocols.

Batchelor suffered the problem during Rovers’ Challenge Cup win over Warrington Wolves last weekend, with Jack Charles replacing him in the 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Leopards: 1 David Armstrong, 3 Tesi Niu, 4 Umyla Hanley, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofehanguae, 9 Edwin Ipape, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 17 Liam Horne, 18 Bailey Hodgson, 19 Innes Senior, 20 AJ Towse, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 25 Louis Brogan, 28 Ryan Brown

Rovers: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 24 Jack Charles.

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leigh 28, Hull KR 10 (SLR18, 12/7/25)

Hull KR 30, Leigh 0 (SLR5, 23/3/25)

Leigh 0, Hull KR 24 (SLR26, 13/9/24)

Hull KR 12, Leigh 0 (SLR13, 1/6/24)

Hull KR 26, Leigh 14 (CCQF, 13/4/24)

Hull KR 20, Leigh 6 (SL-E, 29/9/23)

Hull KR 52, Leigh 10 (SLR23, 25/8/23)

Hull KR 16, Leigh 17 (aet) (CCF, 12/8/23)

(at Wembley Stadium)

Leigh 34, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 30/6/23)

Hull KR 25, Leigh 30 (SLR3, 3/3/23)

Super League summary

Leigh won 3

Hull KR won 8

Leigh highest score: 34-4 (H, 2023) (also widest margin)

Hull KR highest score: 52-10 (H, 2023) (also widest margin)

FRANKIE HALTON needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 65 for Leigh Leopards (2023-2026)

– 27 for Hull KR (2022-2023)​

– 23 for Featherstone Rovers (2021)

​- 29 for Swinton Lions (2019-2020)

– 5 for Ireland (2019, 2022)

TESI NIU needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 40 for Leigh Leopards (2025-2026)

– 24 for Dolphins (2023-2024)

– 32 for Brisbane Broncos (2020-2022)

– 3 for Tonga (2019, 2022)

Leigh’s JOSH CHARNLEY needs one try to draw level with GARRY SCHOFIELD in joint 21st place in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.

20 Mick Sullivan 342

21 Garry Schofield 330

22 Josh Charnley 329

23 Shaun Edwards 327

24 Johnny Lawrenson 321

JAI WHITBREAD needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 76 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 39 for Wakefield Trinity (2022-2023)

​- 4 for Leigh Centurions (2021)

– 30 for Gold Coast Titans (2018-2021)