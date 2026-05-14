Connor Wynne signs new Bradford Bulls deal

CONNOR WYNNE has signed a new one-year deal with Bradford Bulls.

The 25-year-old has scored five tries in nine appearances so far in his second spell with the Bulls – having previously featured for the club in 2023.

Upon signing the new deal, Wynne said: “It’s a really good feeling to have signed again, I feel like I have had a good start but I want to push on even more now. There’s plenty more from me to come and it’s really exciting to sign for next year, the hard work continues.

“Pre-season was tough I am not going to lie, there were times when I struggled but it was the reason I am here now because I worked hard, I got fit and I am probably in the best shape I have ever been. The sessions were brutal but we still want the high-intensity sessions and keep knuckling down.

“I was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been coming into the team against Hull FC, it was a good start and I’ve just got to do what I have to do to either get back in the team or keep myself in the team.

“I am really happy here, I was having a little chat with Nobby [Brian Noble] the other day about happiness and when you’re at your happiest you’re playing well so to be able to sign here again has made me even more happy.”