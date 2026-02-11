Warrington Wolves v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS will be without captain Matty Lees and centre Mark Percival for their visit to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Saints head coach Paul Rowley confirmed Lees will be out for at least seven weeks, with young hooker Tom Humphreys also dropping out of the 21-man squad.

Winger Lewis Murphy is included in the squad for the first time in the 2026 season, alongside hooker Jake Burns.

Matty Ashton, Adam Holroyd and James Bentley are still recovering from injury for Warrington, but the likes of Albert Hopoate, Josh Smith and Kelepi Tanginoa could make their debuts.

SQUADS

Wolves: 1 Cai Taylor-Wray, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 6 George Williams, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Danny Walker, 10 James Harrison, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Ben Currie, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Toafofoa Sipley, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Ewan Irwin, 21 Luke Thomas, 22 Joe Philbin, 26 Josh Smith, 27 Jake Thewlis, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 14 Jacob Host, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 22 Jake Shorrocks, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Owen Dagnall, 25 Nene Macdonald, 28 Ben Davies, 31 Jackson Hastings

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Warrington 32, St Helens 18 (SLR9, 24/4/25)

Warrington 20, St Helens 12 (CCQF, 6/4/25)

St Helens 12, Warrington 14 (SLR5, 21/3/25)

Warrington 23, St Helens 22 (aet) (SL-E, 28/9/24)

Warrington 16, St Helens 2 (SLR25, 7/9/24)

St Helens 10, Warrington 24 (SLR18, 19/7/24)

St Helens 8, Warrington 31 (CCQF, 14/4/24)

St Helens 16, Warrington 8 (SL-E, 30/9/23)

Warrington 6, St Helens 18 (SLR26, 15/9/23)

Warrington 20, St Helens 24 (SLR18, 7/7/23)

Super League summary

Warrington won 21 (includes wins in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2024 play-offs)

St Helens won 58 (includes wins in 2010, 2012 and 2023 play-offs)

2 draws

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (H, 2001) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (H, 2002) (also widest margin)

DANNY WALKER needs one appearance to reach 150 for Warrington Wolves.

​- Debut: Leeds Rhinos (h) (SL) (W26-6) (Substitute) (2 February, 2019)

BEN CURRIE needs one try to reach 100 for Warrington Wolves.

​​- (314 appearances, 2012-2026)

JACKSON HASTINGS needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

– 1 for St Helens (2026)

– 43 for Newcastle Knights (2023-2025)

– 16 for Wests Tigers (2022)

– 46 for Wigan Warriors (2020-2021)

– 41 for Salford Red Devils (2018-2019)

– 13 for Manly Sea Eagles (2017-2018)

– 34 for Sydney Roosters (2014-2016)

– 4 for Great Britain (2019)

– 1 for Combined Nations All Stars (2021)

DEON CROSS needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 13 for St Helens (2025)

– 86 for Salford Red Devils (2022-2025)

​(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

JOE BATCHELOR needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

​- 99 for St Helens (2019-2025)

​(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)