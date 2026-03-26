Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique preview and 21-man squads

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has made just one change to the 21-man squad that went down to Wakefield Trinity last week.

Joe Ofahengaue, who has played just three times for Leigh in 2026, returns to the squad in place of youngster Oliver Polec.

Maxime Stefani and Baptiste Rodriguez replace Pierre-Jean Lima and Joe Bretherton for Toulouse.

SQUADS

Leopards: 3 Tesi Niu, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofahengaue, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 14 Aaron Pene, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Liam Horne, 19 Innes Senior, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 24 Ben McNamara, 25 Louis Brogan, 28 Ryan Brown, 29 Will Brough

Toulouse: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 3 Reubenn Rennie, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 6 Thomas Lacans, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 James Roumanos, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Mathieu Jussaume, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 17 Rob Butler, 18 Baptiste Rodriguez, 19 Romeo Tropis, 20 AJ Wallace, 21 Ellis Gillam, 23 Tyler Dupree, 25 Luke Polselli, 27 Hugo Garrigues, 29 Cesar Rouge

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Toulouse 44, Leigh 16 (ChR15, 25/5/19)

Leigh 24, Toulouse 16 (ChR1, 3/2/19)

Toulouse 16, Leigh 18 (ChR17, 16/6/18)

(at Stadium Municipal, Albi)

Leigh 26, Toulouse 32 (ChR4, 25/2/18)

Toulouse 10, Leigh 8 (CCR5, 16/4/16)

Leigh 46, Toulouse 16 (ChR21, 20/8/11)

Toulouse 14, Leigh 36 (ChR14, 25/6/11)

Leigh 38, Toulouse 16 (ChR21, 14/8/10)

Toulouse 6, Leigh 36 (ChR5, 2/4/10)

Leigh 26, Toulouse 6 (ChR20, 15/8/09)

No previous Super League meetings

JOE CATOR needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 32 for Toulouse Olympique (2024-2026)

– 61 for Hull FC (2020-2024)

​- 1 for Bradford Bulls (2020, loan)

​- 33 for Leigh Centurions (2019)

– 17 for Hull KR (2016-2018)

– 3 for Newcastle Thunder (2018, loan)

– 2 for Coventry Bears (2018, dual-registration)