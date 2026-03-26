Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout to leave Super League for Cronulla Sharks

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Owen Trout will leave Super League at the end of the 2026 season to join Cronulla Sharks in the NRL on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old will become the club’s first UK import in almost 50 years, following in the footsteps of Sharks legends like Tommy Bishop and Cliff Watson.

Trout has played 124 matches in Super League, including stints at Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants before joining Leigh in 2024.

Since then, the forward has registered 68 appearances for the Leopards and earned his first Test cap against Australia in last October’s Ashes series.

Sharks General Manager Football Darren Mooney said on the move: “Owen’s style of play is well suited for success in the NRL and we believe he is at the right stage of his career to make the move,” Mooney said.

“He still has a job to do at Leigh, and our focus is firmly on the current NRL season, but we look forward to welcoming him to the club in due course.”