Liam Byrne excited for Warrington Wolves move after losing exit at Wigan Warriors

LIAM BYRNE, the sole departing Wigan Warrior from Saturday’s 17-man squad, preferred to recall the high spots from his previous eight years at the club than dwell on the 24-6 defeat.

Byrne made his first-team debut for the Warriors at the beginning of 2019 and he has enjoyed some great experiences there.

“Eight years I’ve been at this club and have some great memories and met some great people,” said Byrne.

“Even off the field this group is really special, so I’m grateful for it all, despite tonight’s result.

“I felt we were so on it for the first 20 minutes or so and we thought that it was ours for the taking.

“But a couple of things went against us and it slowly slipped away.

“All of our efforts were second to none, but it just wasn’t to be our night, although I’m sure all the lads will get back up and go again next year.”

Salford-born Byrne, now 26 and soon to become a father, has signed a two-year contract with Warrington, with an option for a third year, and he stresses how much he is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

“Warrington offered me a good deal and I guess I was ready for something new.

“I’m really looking forward to a break and then to becoming part of what is a really good set-up at Warrington.

“They are another special team with a good coaching system and I’m excited at the thought of being part of it.

“Sam Powell and George Williams have both been at Wigan. Sam and I always had a good relationship.

“He’s a bit older than me and always took me under his wing when he was here.”