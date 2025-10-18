Paul Rowley’s emotional Salford Red Devils farewell

PAUL ROWLEY bowed out at Salford Red Devils by telling supporters: “You gave me your heart and I gave you mine”.

St Helens’ new head coach spent seven years at Salford, holding a backroom role for the first three before being appointed head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

In the latter role he twice led the Red Devils into the Super League play-offs.

But he could do nothing to prevent their bottom-placed finish this year amid the club’s serious financial issues.

A stalwart in troubled times, Rowley has now joined the majority of the playing squad by leaving, having signed a three-year deal with Saints.

He said: “I want to thank all players, performance staff, back office and management that I have had the pleasure to work alongside for the togetherness and belonging that I’ve felt from the point I arrived.

“I am grateful and privileged for the opportunity I was given by Paul King (then chief executive, and now back as interim CEO) to lead this great club as head coach and leave with wonderful memories, great experiences and friendships that I will cherish for a lifetime.

“To the supporters, you made Salford home, became my friends and welcomed me as one of your own. You gave me your heart and I gave you mine. Thank you for everything.”

King said: “This year has been particularly challenging for everyone connected to Salford, and throughout it all, Paul has been a stoic presence.

“His unwavering commitment was a steadying influence on the squad and staff. He has led by example in every way.

“Unfortunately, the failure to retain a Super League place resulting in a further player exodus is heartbreaking, and clearly Paul now has to consider his own future within the sport, which I fully understand.

“The remainder of my tenure won’t be the same without Rowls’ smiling face around the place.

“We should all be incredibly proud of what we achieved under Paul’s stewardship. The style of play was pure entertainment, and expectations rose to unprecedented levels as we upset the bookies on a number of occasions.”