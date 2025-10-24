Road to 2030 World Cup begins this week for new Wales coach

WALES coach Paul Berry says the road to the 2030 World Cup begins with Saturday’s visit of Ireland to Neath.

The nations are playing a two-match series, with the fixture at The Gnoll (3pm) followed by a clash the following Saturday, November 1, at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium.

Neither side will be taking part in next year’s Australia-hosted World Cup, with Wales eliminated from qualifying last autumn by France, and Ireland ineligible after losing International Rugby League full member status.

So for Berry, a former Wales youth coach who succeeded John Kear as national team boss in July, the focus is already on the next one.

That is reflected in five potential debutants being named in their 19-player squad for the series, including Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth.

“This autumn is the start of putting ourselves in the best position we can to qualify for the World Cup in 2030,” said Berry.

“It’s an opportunity for some young players to start their own stories as senior internationals and I’m excited to see how they rise to the challenge.

“There are also a number of players in the squad who have played in World Cups and European Championships, and will share that experience with the younger players as we work towards that shared goal of 2030.

“Two games against Ireland is exactly the sort of challenge we need at this early stage and we can’t wait to start this new era in front of our own supporters at The Gnoll.”

Their coach Ged Corcoran, who as an assistant at Featherstone Rovers will be on home turf for the second tie, said: “We are playing the games at two traditional old-school venues, and really looking forward to the challenge.

“We know our pitch well, and we will obviously aim to use that to good effect.

“It’s great to be playing the second game in Featherstone, and hopefully the Rovers supporters will get behind us.”