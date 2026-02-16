Liam Moore to take charge of World Club Challenge

LIAM MOORE will officiate his second successive World Club Challenge when Hull KR meet Brisbane Broncos on Thursday.

He has been appointed alongside video referee Chris Kendall, reuniting the pair who had the same roles in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Penrith Panthers two years ago.

The officiating of that match came under significant scrutiny, especially in the Australian media, after two contentious try calls went the way of Wigan.

But Moore has established himself as the RFL’s top referee, taking charge of a record fourth Super League Grand Final last year when Hull KR beat Wigan to earn the right to challenge NRL champions Brisbane.

The 30-year-old was in the middle for last season’s Challenge Cup final, also won by Hull KR, and the first match of the Ashes series at Wembley too.

The RFL provide all of the officials for the match, with Matty Lynn and Richard Thompson named as the touch judges and Liam Rush the reserve referee.

It has also been confirmed that the match will be played as per RFL law interpretations, rather than those of the NRL, with the exception that the green card – which enables the referee to send a player off for two minutes if he forces a halt to the match for injury treatment – will not be used.