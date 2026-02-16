Brad Arthur counting possible injury returnees for Leeds Rhinos’ big fortnight

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur admits his injured stars are “itching” to prove they’re ready to hit Sin City and beyond.

The West Yorkshire club face champions Hull KR in Las Vegas in less than a fortnight’s time.

They have a raft of players currently sidelined and Arthur has said ideally those players need to get a game in before the trip Stateside.

Leeds host York Knights on Friday before flying out to America three days later.

They were without nine first-team players for Friday’s 26-14 loss at Leigh Leopards, including Man of Steel Jake Connor, captain Ash Handley, England prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Fiji winger Maika Sivo, who hopes to soon finally make his competitive Leeds debut after rupturing an ACL 13 months ago.

Arthur conceded: “We can’t take too many away who haven’t proved their fitness so it is going to be a big week for us and a big game on Friday.

“The good thing is all the guys are itching to get themselves ready to play. Not just to be ready for Vegas, but because they want to get out there and help their team-mates.”

He admitted centre Handley (groin) will not be right for the York game when Leeds will face opponents who are full of confidence after having marked their Super League debut by stunning treble-winners Hull KR last Thursday.

But prop Jeremiah Mata’utia, loose forward Cameron Smith and frontrower Keenan Palasia could return.

Arthur added: “Maika is getting close to his return.

“All the signs are Jake Connor will go very close for next week. Jerry was close this week.

“Cameron Smith is close as well for next week and Keenan is closer. He might be a chance for next week or the following week.

“Ash won’t be right next week. He’s another week or so and Mikolaj is a week at a time at the moment.

“He is moving all right today so hopefully he might only be a couple of weeks.”

Threequarter Alfie Edgell (thigh) and centre Max Simpson (ACL) remain on the long-term casualty list at Headingley.

But it seems some of their colleagues will, crucially, get their chance to book a place for Vegas this Friday night.