Castleford Tigers bring in Wigan Warriors prop on loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have bolstered their ranks with the month-loan signing of Wigan Warriors prop George Hirst.

The 24-year-old joined the Warriors from Oldham on a two-year deal in late 2024 but spent the majority of last season back on loan with the Championship side.

Hirst has yet to make his Wigan debut, but could make a first Super League appearance of his career this Saturday when the Tigers travel to Toulouse looking for their first victory of the 2026 campaign.

Castleford went down 26-16 to Hirst’s parent club, Wigan, on Sunday, and with Brock Greacen injured and Jack Ashworth suspended, the Welsh international will bring much-needed firepower up front.