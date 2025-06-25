Lindsay Anfield satisfied by new faces at York Valkyrie

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield was left satisfied by the performances of a number of new players who have taken to the field in recent weeks.

Recent signing Sarah Menaa and under 19 players Charlotte McDaid and T’Leesha Fredrick-Maynard made debuts in the 26-0 win over Leigh, while the latter two retained their place in the 21-player squad for Sunday’s narrow success at Huddersfield (France international Menaa missed out).

Evie Sexton and Agnes Wood also returned from injury against Leigh.

“I couldn’t have ask for more from those players,” said Anfield.

“Sarah started the game and did a good 15 to 20 minutes. She was really tough and hard hitting – just as we expected her to be. She got around the field with plenty of carries so that was great work from her when she’d only had a couple of sessions with us.

“Charlotte and T’Leesha were brought in as a reward for their performances with the Under 19s in recent weeks and Charlotte did the full 80 minutes in the back row and didn’t look out of place. She was really solid and T’Leesha made a real impact when she came on too.

“Evie Sexton got the final 20 minutes and it was great to see her out there and looking confident in her carries, while Agnes came on, scored and got player of the match, so she had a huge impact too.”