‘Loads more in us’ says Jonty Gorley of in-form Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley says there’s more to come from his side after they racked up a fourth consecutive win.

Gorley wasn’t happy with their performance despite a 62-0 victory at Newcastle Thunder, in a game which provided an appetiser for Super League’s Magic Weekend in the north-east.

Town led 20-0 at half-time before kicking on after the break, registering more a point a minute to back up the recent wins over Rochdale, Whitehaven and Swinton.

Gorley said: “We finished the game well. We weren’t good in the first half. No disrespect to Newcastle, against a better team we would have been 20-0 down.

“We kept the zero and that’s what we’d talked about all week. I’m happy with the zero, happy with the 62 points, not happy with performance overall, but the last half hour is where we need to be.

“It’s a long season and it’s all about getting in the top four. If we keep defending how we are, that will give us a chance, we just need to be better with the ball in hand.

“We’re a new team, it’s taken a bit to gel. The last four games has proved what we can be like, but there’s loads more in us.”