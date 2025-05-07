York Knights sign Samoan outside back

YORK KNIGHTS have signed Samoan outside back Toa Mata’afa until the end of 2026.

The 28-year-old can play anywhere along the backline and joins York after two seasons playing in France, most recently with FC Lezignan after initially joining Pia.

Mata’afa also previously played for North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “He’s a player we’ve been monitoring for a month or two. He can fill in any of the positions in the back five.

“He’s a real handful, a real unit. He’s got some good skill on him, a really intelligent footballer.

“I’m sure he’ll quickly become a fan favourite.”

Mata’afa could make his debut in Sunday’s Championship match against Hunslet.