Southern Regional Men’s Carnival beckons!

Brentwood Eels will host the 2025 Southern Regional Men’s Rugby League Carnival at the weekend.

The event, on Sunday 28 September, will take place at the Eels’ base at Old Brentwood RFC rather than at the carnival’s traditional home of Hemel Stags, where pitch developments are taking place.

Chris Chatten writes: London, Midlands, and the East have all been holding respective trials and training sessions over the course of the last few weeks to select the best and most committed players from their regions for the competition. Unfortunately, the South West/West region will not participate this year, it is hoped that with some new activity in these regions starting up they can be welcomed back for the 2026 competition.

This year a ‘progression pathway’ has been added, the best players on the day will be selected to represent the South with selection taking place on the evening of the event to ensure players are ready for the October programme.

The playing programme for the Southern Representative squad is:

Australian & New Zealand Exiles – Saturday 11 October at Wasps RFC, 2.00pm.

Wales Dragonhearts – Saturday 18 October at Neath RFC, 2.30pm.

Steve Guan, RFL Southern Regions Development Manager said: “The main objective of developing the Men’s Representative programme this year is to build on the momentum of the carnival from the last two years and to create a more robust and recognised pathway for our players and volunteers across the South.

“These changes will also support our clubs and leagues in retaining and recruiting players and coaches and combat some of the challenges we have seen in the reduction of participation across our men’s game.

“The Exiles squad will be selected from the best Australian and New Zealanders who are playing in the community game across our Leagues. Wales Dragonhearts are selected from the best Welsh talent playing the community game in Wales.’’

The Combined Southern Regions squad is effectively a representative team for the South of England community game. Key coaching and management staff that have been appointed ahead of the regional carnival are:

Steve Guan – RFL Southern Regional Development Manager

Chris Chatten – England Community Lions Southern Representative/General Manager

Jamie Jones – Head Coach (Midlands/Midlands Hurricanes)

Kevin Rudd – Team Manager (London/Elmbridge Eagles)

Jamie Impey – Assistant Coach (East/Brentwood Eels)

Glenn Tyreman – Assistant Coach (Solent Spitfires)

Shona Green – Therapist (East/Hammersmith Hill Hoists)

Matt Annis – Media Manager (Match Reporter)

Brad Hirons – Social Media Manager (Bedford Tigers)

Chatten added: “There is bags of enthusiasm for representative Rugby League in the South of England. Hopefully, this year’s carnival will be just as competitive as the last with some draws and only a few points between each team in other fixtures.

“The players in the south deserve this opportunity to represent their region and strive to push for selection in the South pathway squad, recognising their ability and commitment to the sport.

“I would encourage anyone interested in the development of Rugby League in the South to visit the carnival and support the journey of the Southern Squad in October.”

Midlands won the competition for the first time in recent years in 2024, in a round robin format between the three regions which featured two drawn fixtures and an eight-point margin in the other.

The coaching and management appointments for the regional squads are:

Midlands

Head Coach – Jamie Jones (Midlands Hurricanes)

General Manager – Mark Cleaver

Assistant Coach – Joe Furlong (Telford Raiders)

Assistant Coach – Joe Shepard (Nottingham Outlaws)

Team Manager – Martin Foskett (Telford Raiders)

East

Head Coach – Jamie Impey (Brentwood Eels)

Assistant Coach – Josh Spearing (Bedford Tigers)

Assistant Coach – Trevor McLachlan (London Skolars)

Assistant Coach – Santino Decaro (Bedford Tigers)

Therapist – Shona Green (Hammersmith Hill Hoists)

London

Coach – Kevin Rudd (Elmbridge Eagles)

Team Manager – Mike Hart (Hemel Stags)

Assistant Team Manager/Trainer – Mason Hart (Hemel Stags)

Assistant Manager/Trainer – Lewis Hollidge (Medway Dragons)

Medical Support – Lucy Howard (Elmbridge Eagles)